Chris Eubank is leading condolences to his son Sebastian, who died in Dubai at the age of 29.

Following his son Sebastian’s death just days before his 30th birthday and a month after becoming a father, Chris Eubank has led the tributes to him.

Sebastian, the third oldest of Eubank’s five children, died in Dubai on Friday, according to a statement released by the former middleweight champion.

According to the family statement, he leaves behind his wife Salma and newborn son Raheem.

Following the 29-year-death, old’s which was believed to be caused by drowning, figures from the boxing industry and beyond paid respect.

“I never imagined I would write these words or feel the way I do now as a result of my son’s death,” Eubank, 54, added.

Sebastian, who grew up in Hove but had been living in Dubai, where he was “a trailblazer in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and alternative therapies,” was “devastated” by his death, according to Eubank.

Sebastian was a deep thinker who wanted to challenge established wisdom, as well as a personal trainer and professional boxer, according to the statement.

“All who knew him loved and respected him, and he will be remembered by friends and family for the rest of their lives. As a family, we respectfully request room and privacy to honor his life and remember the son, brother, husband, and friend.”

Sebastian, who fought under the name Alka Lion, made his professional debut in February 2018 against Kamil Kulczyk of Poland.

Last year, he made his MMA debut.

“Our entire family is crying at the great loss of our son and sibling, Sebastian,” Sebastian’s mother, Karron Meadows, said. Please be considerate of our grief and privacy as we try to come to terms with our loss.”

“Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always,” his brother, Chris Eubank Jr, a professional boxer, wrote on Twitter.

Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, boxing promoters and agents, were among those who paid tribute.

“We had the honor of promoting Sebastian Eubank,” they wrote on Twitter. When he stepped into a room, he was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the entire family.”

"Really saddened to," remarked Joe Calzaghe, a former world boxing champion.