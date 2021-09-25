Chris Cuomo’s CNN Show Makes No Mention of Sexual Harassment Allegation.

During Friday night’s episode of Cuomo Prime Time, Chris Cuomo made no mention of an allegation that he sexually harassed a former ABC News producer with whom he had worked.

The CNN anchor continued to deliver his show as usual, but did not address the claim, instead discussing a variety of other news events from the day. Shelley Ross accused Cuomo of groping her behind during a 2005 party, which she described as a “hostile conduct aimed to demean and belittle his female former boss in front of the employees,” in an opinion piece published by The New York Times earlier in the day.

Cuomo did not reply to the claim during his CNN broadcast, but he did so in a statement to the New York Times before the episode aired, noting that Ross had stated in her article that she “never thought Mr. Cuomo’s behavior was sexual in character.”

“As Shelley acknowledges, our encounter was not sexual in nature,” Cuomo stated in a statement to the New York Times, which was directed to this website after a request for comment. “It happened in a public environment 16 years ago when she was a top executive at ABC. “At the time, I apologized to her, and I meant it.”

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo’s brother, resigned from government earlier this year after repeated sexual harassment charges.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.