Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN due to a sexual misconduct allegation, according to his attorney.

CNN has sacked popular anchor Chris Cuomo following his “indefinite” suspension last week. According to her counsel, a woman accused the news anchor of sexual assault, and Cuomo was dismissed as a result of the claim.

According to a statement, Debra Katz, a civil rights lawyer, claimed she called CNN on December 1 to “report my client’s claims of impropriety against” the host.

Katz claimed her client “retained counsel to report his significant sexual misbehavior against her to CNN” after hearing Chris Cuomo’s on-air duplicity and being “appalled by his efforts to downplay” the women accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Katz, who would not name her client, said she first spoke with the media on Friday and gave “documentary evidence” to back up her client’s assertions. “CNN fired Mr. Cuomo shortly after my client filed a complaint,” Katz stated. According to the lawyer, her client will cooperate with CNN in its examination of the allegations.

CNN did not reference Katz’s client’s sexual misconduct complaint, but it did say in a statement about Chris Cuomo’s departure on Saturday that “new evidence has come to light” in the process of evaluating the journalist’s role in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment controversy. Even if Chris Cuomo is no longer employed, the business has stated that it will continue to investigate “as appropriate.” The woman accusing Chris Cuomo of sexual assault was a former ABC coworker, according to the New York Post. Before joining CNN in 2013, Chris Cuomo was a news anchor for ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He was a regular on the show from 2006 through 2009.

According to the Washington Post, the unidentified woman will meet with CNN-hired lawyers this week. CNN eventually decided it was the “ideal moment” to terminate Chris Cuomo after learning of the new charges, according to a TV insider who spoke to the New York Post.

Chris “greeted me with a large bear embrace while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock during a 2005 work party at a bar on the Upper West Side,” veteran TV journalist Shelley Ross said in a New York Times op-ed published in September.

According to Ross, Chris said, “Now that you’re not my boss, I can do this.” Ross admitted that she was Chris’ employer at the time on ABC’s “Primetime Live.” According to the TV veteran, Chris sent her an email apologizing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a Washington, D.C.-based daily newspaper.