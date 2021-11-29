Chris Cuomo volunteered his’sources’ to see if other women would accuse his brother of sexual harassment.

As the investigation against former New York Governor Anthony Cuomo continues, additional information about his brother Chris’s participation emerges.

According to transcripts obtained by the Associated Press, the CNN anchor assisted and advised his brother in his reaction to sexual harassment charges made against him earlier this year. He also offered to find out whether other ladies were considering coming forward through his “sources.” While the particular details of what these sources could supply are unknown, the Associated Press reported that they involved discovering the accusers’ identities.

Chris Cuomo spoke to investigators led by Attorney General Letitia James in July 2021 about his role in his brother’s actions. Throughout his testimony, he expressed concern that “the investigation wasn’t being conducted properly.”

“It’s not my responsibility to deal with it, okay?” Chris Cuomo stated the following. “I’m not employed by the governor. In this case, I’m not defending him. I’m not going to cover it. You know, this isn’t something I do.” He also expressed sorrow for participating in strategy conversations, despite his desire to assist his brother Andrew in revealing the truth about his charges.

“To my basic motto,” he told investigators, “you ought to tell the truth and get in front of these if you have something to say.” “And you should do that as well if you have something to possess.” When discussing the subject on-air in August, Chris Cuomo insisted that he never tried to sway news coverage of Andrew’s charges, adding that he “wasn’t in control of anything.” As a result of the charges leveled against him, Andrew Cuomo resigned as Governor of New York in August.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The disclosure of 169 pages of documents, text messages, and other correspondence sheds new light on his role in shaping his brother’s message—as well as his role as a bulldog sparring with top staffers over strategy.

CNN representatives did not respond to a request for comment right away.

The transcript of Chris Cuomo’s interview was part of a new set of documents published Monday by the attorney general’s office, which were acquired during the governor’s months-long probe into his behavior with women.

For the first time, a copy of Governor Cuomo’s video testimony was made public. Transcripts. This is a condensed version of the information.