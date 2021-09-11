Chris Cuomo slams vaccine skepticism, saying, “We Are Not Who We Were After 9/11.”

On Friday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo contrasted vaccine hesitation amid the continuing COVID-19 outbreak to how Americans rallied after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Cuomo remarked, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, that Americans had become “weak people” in the face of the pandemic, and that “someone” or “somebodies” were to blame for increasing vaccination skepticism.

As Cuomo handed over to him, CNN host Don Lemon discussed 9/11, noting how he remembers the day every time he goes by the site where the World Trade Center buildings once stood.

“I still look at the skyline and expect to see those structures around every turn, whether I’m going on the BQE, the FDR, or whatever,” Lemon added.

“And it’s a reminder every day that it’s not there when you look that way, but especially today,” he said.

“It’s also a reminder of how much we’ve lost, but it’s also a reminder of how, no matter what, we can come together as Americans, as we did after those horrific attacks.”

Lemon’s opinion was echoed by Cuomo, who replied, “Beautifully said, my brother.”

Cuomo continued, “I have always felt that’Never forget’ is truly a reminder about.” “That was not the case. Obviously, we know what happened, but how were we on September 12th, 13th, and 14th? It wasn’t flawless. We made blunders. It didn’t last indefinitely. But we put our differences aside and banded together in the name of a shared goal.

Cuomo remarked, “And you contrast it with where we are today.” “I’m telling you, there’s a little bit of a personal freedom issue with vaccine apprehension; people don’t like to be told what to do. Someone misled individuals into believing that the vaccine is a matter of personal choice.

“Because it doesn’t happen that way in nature, brother. Because we vaccinate our children against mumps, rubella, polio, and smallpox. We’re all guilty of it. Cuomo stated, “This is all there is to it.”

“However, it has suddenly become a big concern. Someone planted the thought in their heads. Or a collection of persons, or somebodies. We are not the same people we were after September 11th. That has been demonstrated by this pandemic. We are weak people who have created difficult circumstances for ourselves,” he remarked.

