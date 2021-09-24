Chris Cuomo says the alleged harassment incident with his former ABC boss was “not sexual in nature.”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo improperly touched a former ABC News producer in 2005, according to a former ABC News producer who wrote in The New York Times on Friday. Cuomo agreed that they had had an encounter, but claimed that it was not sexual in nature.

Cuomo’s “conduct” was never “sexual in nature,” according to Shelley Ross, who penned the op-ed documenting what she called an incidence of sexual harassment in the article. “Whether he realized it or not at the time, his kind of sexual harassment was a hostile behavior aimed to denigrate and belittle his female former employer in front of the staff,” she added.

A CNN representative pointed This website to Cuomo’s remarks in the New York Times when asked for comment. Cuomo told the New York Times, “Our interaction was not sexual in nature, as Shelley acknowledges.” “It happened in a public environment 16 years ago when she was a top executive at ABC. “At the time, I apologized to her, and I meant it.”

Ross stated in the piece that she came forward about the alleged encounter now that Cuomo’s brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been accused of sexual misconduct. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office on August 23, citing the numerous claims leveled against him as a distraction from the state’s operations.

In 2005, Ross stated she was at an Upper West Side club for an ABC colleague’s farewell party when Chris Cuomo greeted her with a hug. He maintained the hug by “lowering one hand to firmly grasp and squeeze the cheek of my buttock,” she added.

According to Ross, Cuomo responded, “Now that you’re no longer my boss, I can do this.” Ross had previously worked as his producer on ABC’s Primetime Live before moving to another show at the network.

Ross claimed she told him he couldn’t do that and pulled him away, noting that her husband was sat next to her. Cuomo emailed her an apology shortly afterward, saying he was “ashamed,” she said.

“Now, given Mr. Cuomo’s role as a supporter and counselor to his brother, I’m left wondering about his connection with truth and accountability once more,” Ross wrote in The New York Times. This is a condensed version of the information.