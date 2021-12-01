Chris Cuomo is the governor of New York. Suspended from CNN following the release of text messages by the New York Attorney General.

Following the discovery of text texts exposing Cuomo’s higher degree of engagement in coaching his troubled brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while he faced sexual harassment claims, Chris Cuomo has been suspended from CNN.

In a statement, a CNN spokesman said, “On Monday, the Attorney General’s office in New York revealed transcripts and documents that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s role in his brother’s defense. The materials, which we didn’t have access to until they were made public, raise major concerns.” “When Chris confirmed to us that he had given his brother’s staff guidance, he broke our rules, which we publicly acknowledged,” the statement said.

“However, we recognized his unique situation and recognized his need to prioritize his family over his profession. These materials, on the other hand, indicate that he was more involved in his brother’s efforts than we previously thought. As a result, we have placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation “the statement came to an end.

According to insiders, Anderson Cooper will anchor for two hours on CNN tonight, including Chris Cuomo’s now-open 9 p.m. EST slot.

