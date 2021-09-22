Chris Cuomo is dubbed the “Single Dumbest Person” on cable news by Tucker Carlson.

In the latest episode of the ongoing feud between the cable news personalities, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson attacked CNN host Chris Cuomo during a segment discussing the border situation.

Carlson used his Tuesday monologue to condemn the media and political response to footage of Customs and Border Protection (CPS) agents dealing with a group of Haitian migrants at the Rio Grande’s southern border.

The photos have aroused outrage among the public and certain members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that the photos showed officers wielding “what look to be whips.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas first claimed that nothing appeared to be amiss with the photographs of the purported incident and that officers had controlled their horses with reins rather than whips.

The Associated Press said it had seen the photos and that they did not show agents whipping migrants along the Rio Grande. The claims are being investigated by US officials.

Carlson said his team reviewed the tape and found only Border Patrol personnel utilizing their reins to keep their horses under control.

“Reins are not whips, though if you live near Dupont Circle, you might not know the difference,” he continued, making a dig at the Washington, D.C. district’s demographic.

After that, Carlson showed a montage of lawmakers and news figures slamming the border agents. Cuomo appeared in the montage’s last footage, saying that the incident “smacks of a bygone era—of slavery.”

As he repeated his line, Carlson laughed and imitated Cuomo’s voice. “It smacks of a bygone era to me, who has never read a book in my life,” Carlson remarked, adding that the migrants were “trying to attack our country.”

“In case you’re wondering if the system is authentic, that guy went to Yale Law School. Answer? Carlson continued, “No.”

Cuomo “truly gets the credit he deserves for being the single worst guy to ever perform on cable news,” he remarked.

Carlson claimed, pronouncing the other CNN anchor’s name as “Lah-mon,” that he made Don Lemon appear like a particle physicist.

CNN has been contacted for comment by this website.

Cuomo has been mocked by Carlson on multiple occasions. This is a condensed version of the information.