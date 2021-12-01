Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely by CNN due to a “higher level of involvement” in his brother’s scandal.

Following the release of documents by the New York attorney general’s office indicating that he had a “greater level of involvement” in disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s efforts to respond to sexual harassment allegations, CNN suspended primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday.

CNN said in a statement that the materials disclosed by the New York attorney general’s office “raise serious questions” that “we were not privy to until their public release.” The documents “suggest to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s operations than we previously understood,” according to the media company. As a result, we’ve placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.” Chris volunteered to approach “sources” to see if there were other women who would come forward in reference to sexual harassment charges against his brother, according to transcripts and text messages published by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Chris shared the information he heard to Andrew’s counselors, according to the records. According to the story, the documents revealed how Chris strategized with Andrew’s aides, urging that it was better to come out with a contrite tone.

Chris admitted to investigators about his regular chats with Andrew about how he should respond to the claims, according to the New York AG’s documents. While Chris previously admitted that acting as an unofficial counsel to Andrew was a “mistake,” Monday’s disclosures delved deeper into roughly 170 pages of text conversations, emails, and other forms of communication about the TV journalist’s role in planning about how to respond to the controversy.

“Anything short of firing Chris Cuomo reflects a network lacking both morals and a backbone,” Charlotte Bennett, one of the several women who accused the ex-governor of sexual harassment, stated hours before CNN announced the suspension.

Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, ex-president Donald Trump responded on Chris’ extended ban, saying it was “excellent news for television viewers.” Trump said, “Was it because his brother is no longer Governor, or was it because of his awful ratings, which in all fairness have pervaded CNN and MSDNC?” The former president then referred to Chris as “Fredo,” a character from “The Godfather” who has been dubbed “weak” by many viewers and critics. He exclaimed, “In any case, Fredo is gone!”

After Andrew resigned in disgrace in August after sexual harassment charges, Trump previously stated that "it's about time he resigned."