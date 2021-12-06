Chris Cuomo Announces the End of His Show After Missing a SiriusXM Radio Appearance.

After missing Monday’s regularly scheduled broadcast, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced the end of his Sirius XM radio show.

“It was difficult for me to leave CNN the way I did. I have a thick skin, but I also have a family for whom the past week has been quite trying. So, for the time being, I’m going to take a step back and concentrate on the next step. That means I won’t be performing my Sirius XM radio show anymore,” Cuomo stated in a statement on Monday.

Cuomo was fired from CNN’s highest-rated time slot, Cuomo Prime Time, on Saturday after fresh facts regarding the anchor’s efforts to assist his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his fight against sexual harassment claims surfaced.

Former ABC News reporter Brian Ross stood in for Cuomo on Monday’s broadcast of Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo, addressing the audience at the start of the show, “this is Brian Ross, from the Law and Crime Network, filling in today for Chris Cuomo.”

Cuomo stated he will not be returning shortly after the two-hour episode concluded, thanking his listeners and the broadcasting corporation.

“Throughout my tenure at SiriusXM, I have been tremendously grateful for their assistance. “I’d also like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to my devoted listeners,” Cuomo remarked. “I’m going to miss our talks a lot, but I’m looking forward to reuniting with you all in the future.” SiriusXM was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Cuomo’s declaration is the latest in a series of events stemming from the anchor’s involvement in his brother’s political activities.

Cuomo was suspended by CNN last Tuesday after the New York attorney general disclosed testimony and text exchanges showing he collaborated with his brother’s top aides to gather information on the women who were considering coming forward with charges against the then-governor.

CNN stated it had “retained a respectable legal firm to conduct a review” as of Saturday morning before firing Cuomo.

“Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate,” CNN said in a statement that night. We acted quickly when additional claims were brought to our attention this week. This is a condensed version of the information.