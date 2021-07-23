Chris Cunningham, the skipper of Southport & Birkdale, is convinced that his young side can climb out of trouble.

Chris Cunningham believes his Southport & Birkdale side has what it takes to avoid relegation.

In the ECB Premier Division of the Love Lane Liverpool Competition, S&B are third from bottom.

They’re only four points behind defending champions Firwood Bootle, a position Cunningham would have bitten off your hand for under normal circumstances – but this isn’t a normal season.

Five Premier Division teams have lost at least one game due to Covid postponements in the last four weeks. Three teams have lost two games: Leigh, Orrell Red Triangle, and Bootle. Orrell are six points behind S&B but have two games in hand, the first of which will be made up when they meet New Brighton on Sunday.

It’s only July, and there’s still a long way to go, but Cunningham knows how important every game is after being a part of S&B’s last-gasp survival in 2019.

He explained, “We’re just trying to keep it simple and transparent – simply win cricket matches.”

“We’re not trying to figure out how many points we need every game or predict how many points we’ll score against specific teams; it’s more of a case of us showing up on a Saturday and attempting to win a cricket match.

“I believe we can win every game we play – and I know most captains will say that – but I look at what we have and what we can do. When it clicks, we can dominate games against some of the finest teams in the league for two or three hours – the trick is to be able to translate that for seven hours, because that’s what Comp cricket is all about.

“As a result, I’m fairly comfortable and optimistic that we’ll get the results we need.”

Cunningham’s team this year has been marked by a few seasoned veterans and a plethora of youthful talent. And there have been indicators in recent weeks that the formula is starting to work.

On July 3, a thrilling eight-wicket victory over New Brighton was followed by a rain-affected draw with Wallasey and then a dramatic 10-run victory. “The summary has come to an end.”