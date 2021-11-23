Chris Christie pardoned a man for a gun charge, but he was arrested for attempted murder.

Brian Aitken, who was once involved in a high-profile weapons case in New Jersey, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Telluride, Colorado, on Friday.

Christie commuted Aitken’s sentence and later issued a pardon for one of the charges after the other two were overturned on appeal in 2012. Aitken, 38, was convicted of three gun-related charges in New Jersey in 2010, and Christie commuted his sentence and later issued a pardon for one of the charges after the other two were overturned on appeal in 2012. The case drew national attention, and Aitken was hailed as a hero by the pro-gun community.

According to a press release from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Aitken was detained at his Telluride residence on Friday morning on charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder brought by the Telluride Marshal’s Department.

According to Evan Nappen, a new New Jersey lawyer who represented Aitken in 2009, Friday’s incident was a case of self-defense. On Sunday, he told the publication that Aitken was not in jail and that the assailant had been shot in the leg.

According to NJ Advance Media, Nappen stated the man who was shot was working for Aitken on his farm. He further claimed that Aitken was the one who reported the incident to the authorities.

In 2009, New Jersey cops searched Aitken’s car and discovered handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and hollow-point bullets. Aitken’s mother had called police previous to his arrest, expressing concern about her son’s mental health as a result of a custody struggle over his children.

In 2010, Aitken was found guilty of three distinct crimes and sentenced to seven years in jail in New Jersey Superior Court, although two of the charges were reversed on appeal in 2012.

Christie shortened Aitken’s sentence to four months in prison in 2010, and after an appeals court invalidated the other two convictions, Christie awarded Aitken a full pardon for the charge involving hollow point bullets.

The pistols were in Aitken’s trunk because he was traveling, and a judge’s decision in Aitken’s original trial not to present the jury with information about exceptions to the state’s handgun ownership regulations brought even more attention. Soon after, gun rights activists hailed Aitken as an example of the government infringing on Second Amendment rights. This is a condensed version of the information.