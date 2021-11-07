Chris Christie is pleading with Trump to “Tell the Truth About the Election and Move On.”

Following significant Republican victories this week, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie urged former President Donald Trump to “speak the truth” regarding the 2020 presidential race.

Christie, a longtime Trump admirer, told CNN that the former President might be a “really positive influence for Republican candidates” in 2022 provided he tells the truth and moves on from the election.

Following Trump’s defeat, he and his supporters have asserted that the election was rigged in critical swing states, despite the lack of evidence.

Christie gave the CNN interview after speaking to a group of donors at the Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas on Saturday, when he urged Republicans to focus to the future and move on from the election.

Christie reaffirmed his support for Trump, claiming that the line of support “begins” with him. He did, however, issue a caution to Republicans.

He stated, “We can no longer talk about the past and past elections.” “It is over, regardless of where you stand on that topic. And every minute we waste talking about 2020 while doing so, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are wreaking havoc on this country “During his speech, he stated.

Republicans should look to suburban voters, who have shifted away from the GOP in recent years, he said. They want a government that is “honest, truthful, and effective, not wasting their money or their time,” according to him. He called Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recent gubernatorial election victory the “dawn of a new age for the Republican Party,” noting that winning campaigns like Youngkin’s “look forward, not backwards.” Christie was New Jersey’s governor from 2010 until 2018. He, like Youngkin, was elected a year after the state voted by double digits for a Democrat for president.

While Youngkin’s victory was mostly a referendum on Biden’s low approval rating, some political experts believe it could also be a sign that swing-state Republicans are moving away from Trump and his brand of politics. The previous president praised Youngkin, but he kept his distance from him and his false assertions regarding. This is a condensed version of the information.