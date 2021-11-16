Chris Christie is attempting to separate the Republican Party from Trump, claiming that Trump’s attacks are “not a death sentence.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is refusing to believe that former President Donald Trump is the only figure who has a hold on the Republican voter base, claiming that Trump’s direct insults aren’t “death sentences” for his Republican colleagues.

“Yes, following my Republican Jewish Coalition address last week, the president issued a harsh statement about me, and look at me now.” Christie told CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “I’m still alive and on your show.” “No one is going to die as a result of this.” It’s a difference of opinion.” Christie went on to say that Republican leaders don’t have to agree on everything, and that his Republican colleagues didn’t have to align with Trump to gain voters.

“That is how we must evaluate politics in our country.” We have to stop portraying it as if you had to be all in or all out, whether it’s a political candidate or figure portraying it that way, or the media portraying it that way,” Christie said on Tuesday. “I can tell you, Jim, that the one political candidate with whom I have always agreed is myself.” Christie made similar sentiments in a Sunday interview with the New York Times, in which he explained why he believes politicians are frightened to go against Trump. “Donald Trump’s own behavior is designed to create fear,” he remarked.

Christie has given multiple interviews in recent days to promote his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and Joe Biden’s Dangerous Policies, in which he reiterated his conviction that the Republican Party needed to move away from the Trump era.

Christie was a staunch Trump backer until the former president refused to recognize his loss in the election last year.

Despite assertions from a number of prominent Republicans, including Trump himself, that the election was marred by rampant voter fraud, Christie reaffirmed that Trump lost the election in his new book.

Since leaving office, Trump has launched several attacks on Republicans who refuse to support him and his claims—most notably, Rep. Liz Cheney—and Trump’s strong words have put GOP leadership in a difficult position as they make decisions. This is a condensed version of the information.