Chris Christie has stated that in 2024, he will be the first in line to support Donald Trump.

Chris Christie, a former Donald Trump buddy, has stated that if the former commander-in-chief runs for president in 2024, he will be the first in line to support him.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, he stated that the queue of Trump fans begins after him.

Christie has already chastised Trump for comments implying that the election had been rigged. On Monday’s episode of The Axe Files, he stated that election night was a red line for him.

Trump “standing behind the president’s seal and saying the election was stolen, and then presenting not one piece of evidence to support that,” he said.

He also stated that he spoke with one of Trump’s sons, but did not specify which one, and requested proof before lending his support. “If you have convincing evidence that the election was stolen, I’ll fight with you,” he stated. Christie, on the other hand, has stated that if Trump stands for president in 2024, he will receive his support.

“They asked me straight could I vote for Joe Biden, and I said absolutely not,” he remarked in a previous interview on the subject.

“I couldn’t vote for him in 2020, and I won’t be able to vote for him again in 2024.”

“I couldn’t vote for someone like Bernie Sanders, somebody like Elizabeth Warren, go through the entire list of candidates who were there on that stage in 2020 and presuming any of them is the nominee, I couldn’t vote for that person, no.”

Christie, according to Ingraham, dislikes Trump but supports his policies.

“The policies I supported,” Christie confirmed. Laura, the queue of people who support Donald Trump begins behind me.

“In 2016, I was the first elected official in the United States to endorse him.” I prepared him for the 2016 debates as well as the 2020 debates.

“As the chairman of his opioid commission and the chairman of his transition, I stood up for him.”

Christie went on to discuss the significance of regaining political victory over the Democrats.

He also stated that “we need to be a contrast to Joe Biden” in order to keep him from succeeding in the future.

