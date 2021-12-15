Chris Charbonneau, the CEO of a Planned Parenthood affiliate, was fired for using racist language.

For decades, Chris Charbonneau was the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky. Her dismissal comes after the affiliate’s board received mixed feedback on her handling of a racist encounter. According to The Seattle Times, during a meeting with Charbonneau, a donor used a disparaging slur for Black people, which the CEO subsequently repeated while discussing the encounter with an employee.

The way she reacted to the word usage is currently being probed. Charbonneau claims she told the donor she shouldn’t have uttered the phrase in the first place. Board members Jeff Sprung and Colleen Foster, on the other hand, stated they had proof that Charbonneau did not reprimand the donor as she claimed.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, the former CEO said, “If I had to do it all over again, I would not have used that same term.” However, she felt mocked by the board’s handling of her dismissal, saying, “I was taken aback by the callous contempt with which my 40-year dedication was treated…. It was a slow and steady erosion of my reputation.” This termination comes at a time when reproductive rights are being debated across the country, an issue in which Planned Parenthood has played a vital role since its establishment more than a century ago.

In a statement, the board stated, “This is a vital moment for the pursuit and provision of sexual and reproductive health access and treatment, including abortion.” “That is our task and mission, and it requires us to prioritize equity in everything we do. No matter what, we are more devoted than ever to providing outstanding and equitable care, education, and advocacy for our patients and communities.” In Charbonneau’s absence, Rebecca Gibron has been named as the interim CEO. She most recently served as Idaho Planned Parenthood’s chief operations officer.

The board and Charbonneau had varying accounts of how she reacted to the donor’s use of the slur, which the former CEO claimed was in the context of connecting the plight of women impacted by abortion restrictions to the mistreatment of African-Americans. This is a condensed version of the information.