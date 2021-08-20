Choose your starting lineup for Liverpool’s match against Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp confronts a selection dilemma.

Liverpool’s 21/22 Premier League campaign got off to a strong start with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City.

A win over the newly promoted Canaries was secured thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s team has a habit of selecting itself, but what about the stars on the bench? Which of the goal scorers is Jota? Is he likely to start the next encounter against Burnley?

With our team selector, you have the opportunity to prolong Klopp’s winning streak. How would you go up against Sean Dyche and Burnley? To participate, use the widget below.

How did you come upon it? Was it simple to pick an XI to put things right, or did the Reds give you a selection headache?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below, and we’ll see what other fans have to say.