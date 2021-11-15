Choose the North: The government must keep its promises on rail.

Today, the North demands that the government put its money where its mouth is.

We warn that it is time to replace talk with reality in the Liverpool City Region and the North of England, as ministers prepare to reveal their long-awaited railway investment plan this week.

It’s time to call it quits. The Prime Minister is willing to exploit the central government’s chronic neglect of Northern England for political gain. It’s time for him to live up to his end of the contract.

Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named Terrorist named T