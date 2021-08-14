Chocolate, water, and other items have been recalled by Aldi, Asda, Tesco, and Morrisons.

Customers are being advised to return certain grocery products after safety concerns were discovered.

The Food Standards Agency issued the notifications in response to concerns about the health dangers that some items may pose, including food that may contain a banned ingredient in the United Kingdom.

Customers are also being asked to return bottled water owing to concerns of explosions.

Customers who purchased the defective items can return them to the retailer for a complete refund, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.

Here’s a glance at what’s available.

Aldi

Crestwood Two Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices are being recalled by Aldi because they contain barley (gluten) and mustard, which are not listed on the label.

Some packs may have been filled with the wrong product due to a packaging issue.

This indicates that anyone who has a barley or gluten allergy or intolerance, as well as a mustard allergy, should avoid the product.

Information on the product

Crestwood Cheese and Onion Slices on Two Puff Pastry Use-by date: August 16, 2021 Pack size: 300 g Gluten (from barley) and mustard are both allergens.

If you have a mustard allergy, as well as an allergy or intolerance to barley or gluten, do not consume this product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Sainsbury’s

Highland Spring Ltd is issuing a precautionary recall for their 750 mL glass bottle of Sparkling Spring Water after a small number of reports of the bottles exploding.

Information on the product

Highland Spring is a sparkling spring water that comes from the Highlands of Scotland (glass bottle) 750 mL pack size 1137 (use by MAY 2023A), 1138 (use by MAY 2023A), 1139 (use by MAY 2023A), 1172 (use by JUN 2023A), 1173 (use by JUN 2023A), 1201 (use by JUL 2023A), and 1202 (use by JUL 2023A) are the batch codes and use-by dates (use by JUL 2023A)

Do not consume the above-mentioned product if you have purchased it.

For a refund, please contact Highland Spring Ltd at [email protected] or by calling 01764 660 500.

Please don’t handle the merchandise excessively and don’t return it to the retailer; instead, carefully dispose of it.

Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Iceland

Some M&Ms Crispy items from Mars Wrigley are being recalled.