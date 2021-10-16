Chocolate, ready meals, and other items are being recalled by Asda, Lidl, and Waitrose.

At response to safety concerns, the Food Standards Agency is recalling a variety of goods sold in major supermarkets.

Some products have been recalled as a result of allergy alerts or because they pose a choking hazard.

Concerns have been raised regarding an oven-ready dinner, chocolate, and other issues.

Shoppers are being advised not to eat or use the contaminated items and to return them to their nearest shop as soon as possible.

The products that are affected are listed below.

Waitrose

Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds is being recalled by Waitrose & Partners because some packets contain hazelnuts (nuts) that are not indicated on the label.

This indicates that anyone with a hazelnut allergy may be at danger from using the product (nuts).

Some packs include Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts instead, due to a packing error.

Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds from WaitrosePack size: 180gBest before: November 2022

Nuts are an allergen (hazelnut)

If you have a nut allergy to hazelnuts (nuts), do not consume the aforesaid product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Asda is recalling Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka due to the presence of egg, which is not indicated on the label.

This indicates that anyone who has an egg allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Extra Special Lamb Moussaka from Asda (400g)

14 October 2021, 15 October 2021, 16 October 2021, and 17 October 2021 are the dates to use.

Egg Allergens

If you have an egg allergy or intolerance and bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

As a precaution, Lidl GB is recalling the Playtive Safari Toy.

The rivets may come undone, resulting in small parts that can be choking hazards for newborns and small children.

Playtive Safari ToyIAN 364427 2010Model number MS-9102Wooden Elephant Gripper ToyIAN 364427 2010Wooden Elephant Gripper ToyIAN 364427 2010Wooden Elephant Gripper ToyIAN

Wooden Monkey RattleIAN 364427 2010 is a fun safari toy.

MS-9103 is the model number.

It is not recommended that you utilize the product if you have purchased it.

Instead, take it back to a Lidl GB store for a complete refund, receipt or no receipt.

There are no additional Playtives. “The summary has come to an end.”