Chocolate fan shares “game changer” way to dunk Cadbury Fingers.

One of life’s basic, yet greatest joys is dipping a biscuit in a cup of tea, especially if it’s a chocolate variation.

Everyone has their favorite dunkable biscuits, and we all know Peter Kay’s classic joke about Hobnobs being “Marines” who go “AGAIN AGAIN.”

Now, a Cadbury fan has given a ‘game changer’ tip for anyone who enjoys dunking one of the brand’s popular biscuity sweets. And we must admit, we’re tempted to try it.

In response to a tweet asking people about their favorite biscuits to dip in hot drinks, Twitter user @lorraine emms expressed her ideas on the social media platform.

She said: “This is a game changer for anyone who ‘likes to dunk’. Cadbury’s fingers, to be precise. Take a bite out of each end. Put your new ‘straw’ into hot drink. Suck it up and put it in your mouth right away, letting it melt…”

Hotel Chocolat looked at the recommended dunking times for biscuits last year and discovered that ginger cookies had the shortest dunking time at three seconds, while shortbread had the longest at 11 seconds.

What is your favorite dunkable biscuit? Let us know what you think in the comments area.