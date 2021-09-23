Chocolate edible body paint, among other things, is included in Nasty Gal’s new advent calendar.

Nasty Gal, a fashion store, has released an advent calendar loaded with everyday surprises for couples and singletons to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

It includes a tapered bullet vibrator, chocolate edible body paint, a feather tickler, and cuffs, among other sex toys.

The box has 14 different products spread out over 12 days, totaling £245 in value, but consumers can get it for £131.40, saving 40% off the original price.

Nasty Gal began as a fashion firm selling women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories in 2006, but it has now expanded to include sex toys.

To compete with Lovehoney’s adult-themed Christmas advent calendar, the fashion and beauty site, which was acquired by online retailer Boohoo, has now released an adult-themed Christmas advent calendar for 2021.

The Twelve Days of Sexmas Sex Toy Advent Calendar costs £131.40 and can be purchased online.

Kegal toning balls, love dice, chocolate edible body paint, female sex toys, male sex toys, feather tickler and cuffs, pheromone massage candle, pheromone spray, bondage tape and a blindfold set are among the items included in the calendar.

The calendar is packaged in a pretty pink box made entirely of recycled paper. It’s also provided in unobtrusive packaging.

On the Nasty Gal website, a lot of the goods included in the advent calendar may also be purchased independently.