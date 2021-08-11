Chloe giving Toby a taste of his own medicine is a hit with Love Island viewers.

Chloe Burrows is giving Toby Aromolaran a taste of his own medicine, which is proving to be a hit with Love Island viewers.

In Monday’s episode, newcomer Aaron Simpson entered the villa and immediately set up a date with Chloe.

Toby became envious soon, and Chloe teased him by saying she wanted to get to know Aaron but that she was just winding him up.

The controversial dropping of Love Island has many wondering the same thing.

Fans have flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

“I feel like Chloe is using Aaron to make Toby jealous since she’s still bitter about what he did, and I would be too #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Did Tyler just tell Toby Chloe and Aaron were playing footsie?!,” a second individual said. #LoveIsland”

“Toby is such a clown,” one person wrote on Twitter. He’s wearing his hat over his face, but he’s paying attention to everything Chloe and Aaron are saying #LoveIsland.”

When Toby abandoned Chloe for new girl Abi Rawlings, their relationship hit a snag.

However, when Chloe arrived at the villa, he parted up with Kaz Kamwi, with whom he had been dating since the beginning.