Chloe Burrows of Love Island has her eye on Toby Aromolaran.

In the Love Island villa, Chloe Borrows hasn’t had much luck with romance.

Shannon Singh was sent home after she entered on her own with the burden of choosing a boy.

She has now turned her attention to Toby Aromolaran, who has been paired with Kaz Kamwi since the beginning of the show.

What occurred on Wednesday’s episode of Love Island? There were arguments, dates, and drama.

On Thursday’s episode, she confides in new girl Lucinda Strafford as they’re talking about who they like.

“My type is Toby,” Chloe says Lucinda. On paper, he’s my type, but I adore Kaz.”

That doesn’t stop her from having a conversation with Toby later in the show.

Toby appears to agree with Chloe, saying, “Of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.”

“I want to get to know you,” Chloe says right away. Do you want to learn more about me?”

Chloe is presently seeing Hugo Hammond, whom she saved from being kicked from the island, but the two have said that they are only a “friendship couple.”

Chloe, on the other hand, chooses Toby to kiss in Thursday’s challenge, “Line of Booty.”