Chloe and Faye from Love Island speak out when Jake tells Liberty, “I love you.”

After telling Liberty Poole that he loves her, some Love Islanders will question Jake Cornish’s motives tonight.

After an altercation on Friday’s edition of the ITV2 dating program, Jake stated “I love you” to Liberty, with whom he has been matched for the rest of the series thus far.

Liberty will share the news with a group of her fellow islanders in Sunday’s episode.

Reece Dinsdale from Emmerdale has a well-known wife that you may recognize.

“You guys are going to be so proud of me,” she says. I physically went upstairs and expressed my feelings, refusing to take no nonsense and standing firm.”

“Then he says, ‘You know what, Lib?’” Liberty continues. You make me feel things I’ve never felt before. You make me feel uneasy.’

“Then he says, ‘I do love you.'” I’m overjoyed since he said those words to me.”

“You’re going to despise me,” Chloe Burrows says. Do you believe he isn’t just telling you what you want to hear?”

“Is that what all of you guys think?” Liberty asks the gathering.

“I don’t know baby,” Faye Winter adds.

“Do you think I’m an idiot?” Liberty asks.

“I don’t think he would say something if he didn’t mean it, but is it convenient that he said it this evening after all of this?” Chloe responds.

The lads will also be entrusted with preparing a supper for their partners as part of the program.

Priya Gopaldas, who is dating Brett Staniland, asks him if he has ever been in love during dinner.

“No,” he says.

I’ve never told somebody I love them. Do you think something’s wrong with me right now?”

“Yes, I feel like you’re a bit of a robot,” she says.

On Sunday’s episode, the islanders will vote for the villa’s least compatible couples.

Those who receive the most votes may be expelled off the island.

ITV2’s Love Island begins at 9 p.m.