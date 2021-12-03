Chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of Chip Designer has alarmed regulators in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corporation’s $40 billion deal to buy chip designer Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology company Softbank has frightened regulators in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday to stop the acquisition, claiming that it will make Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, so dominant that it will stifle new technologies from other companies.

According to The Associated Press, regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union have initiated investigations into the purchase due to worries about competition.

Some fear that Arm, based in the United Kingdom, may stop licensing chip designs to computer companies, including Nvidia’s competitors, as a result of the deal.

“The FTC is suing to stop the world’s largest semiconductor chip merger from suffocating the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova in a statement. “This planned merger will alter Arm’s incentives in the semiconductor industry, allowing the merged company to unjustly undercut Nvidia’s competitors.” According to the FTC, the agreement would give Nvidia control over the technology that other businesses use to make their processors. The FTC claims that competitors in markets where Nvidia designs with Arm-based technology may suffer.

Nvidia claims that by purchasing Arm, it will be able to “build the world’s premier computing firm for the AI era.”

“We will continue to work to establish that this deal will benefit the industry and foster competition,” the business added. It stated that it is “dedicated to preserving Arm’s open licensing model and ensuring that its IP is available to all current and future interested licensees.” The FTC’s case would be “vigorously contested,” according to the corporation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Arm’s chip designs are used in many of the world’s smartphones, and the company is a key supplier for Apple and Samsung. It’s also a leader in semiconductor technology for artificial intelligence in linked devices such as medical sensors. Nvidia’s chips are critical in PCs and data centers, and the company claims it faces a wide range of competitors, including chipmakers AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, as well as Cisco, Google, and Amazon.

Nvidia was referred questions by an Arm spokesman. This was confirmed by a Softbank official. This is a condensed version of the information.