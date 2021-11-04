Chinese Tennis Player Accuses Politician of Assault, Then Has His Social Media Account Deleted.

Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player, accused a former politician of sexual assault, but her voice was immediately muted after she pled her case on Tuesday, when her social media account was erased.

All online discussion of the sexual assault allegations against Zhang Gaoli, a former vice-premier and member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee, who Peng claims compelled her to have sex despite her repeated refusals three years ago, has been shut down by Chinese authorities.

Peng made the charges in a social media post on her verified Weibo account, a popular Chinese social media platform, on Tuesday night. Zhang, now 75, and his wife played tennis in Beijing approximately three years ago, and Zhang afterwards lured Peng into a room at his home where the attack took place, according to Peng, 35.

“I was so terrified that day, never expecting this to happen,” the message added.

The message was promptly removed, and a search on the platform for Peng’s account currently yields no results. Since the #MeToo movement began in China in 2018, this is the first charge leveled at a high-ranking government official. In the same year, the Communist Party put down the #MeToo movement and tightened down on civil society.

Assault instances like Peng’s are still being investigated by the Communist Party, and activists’ online posts are being banned or erased. The Chinese response to Peng’s case and the #MeToo movement demonstrates the country’s commitment to control public opinion and suppress social movements it may not be able to manage.

Although screenshots of Peng’s social media post have circulated on Twitter, which is restricted in China, the Associated Press was unable to verify its veracity because it had been deleted. Peng and Zhang were unable to be reached for comment.

Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including Grand Slams at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

Screenshots of the post have gone viral on Twitter, which is restricted in China, reigniting debate over gender relations in China, where men control the top levels of politics and industry.

Rumors and rumors from abroad about romances between younger ladies and high-ranking officials have long been a Chinese staple.