Chinese hackers targeting Southeast Asian countries are most likely state-sponsored, according to a US firm.

Chinese hackers have targeted governments across Southeast Asia, according to findings released by a US cybersecurity firm on Wednesday. The attacks are most certainly state-sponsored.

Over the past nine months, the Insikt Group, a team of threat researchers from cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said it discovered over 400 servers in the region that have communicated with proprietary malware families like Chinoxy and FunnyDream.

Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are among the countries affected. Everything from armies to central government agencies was hacked by the spyware.

According to the Associated Press, Insikt believes the targeting is state-sponsored since it “aligns with the Chinese government’s political and economic interests.”

“The observed long-term targeted intrusions into high-value government and political targets is consistent with cyberespionage activity, coupled with identified technological linkages to known Chinese state-sponsored activity,” the company claimed.

According to Insikt, all of the countries affected were told of the findings in October. It also believes that some security breaches may continue to occur.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has yet to respond to an Associated Press request for comment. At this time, there is no way of knowing what data has been compromised.

Chinese authorities have previously denied any state-sponsored hacking, claiming instead that China is a significant target of cyberattacks.

According to the Insikt Group, specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and army, the Indonesian and Philippine fleets, Vietnam’s national assembly and Communist Party’s central office, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense.

Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam were the top three countries targeted in the cyber assaults tracked by Insikt Group.

“Throughout 2021, Insikt Group documented a constant cyber espionage campaign targeting rival South China Sea claimants Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines’ prime minister’s offices, military institutions, and government departments,” the business stated. “Organizations in Indonesia and Thailand were also victims during the same time period.” According to Insikt Group, much of the effort was traced to a group that was tracked under the temporary identity Threat Activity Group 16, or TAG-16.

“We also found indications that TAG-16 shares custom capabilities with the RedFoxtrot-linked action group of the [China’s] People’s Liberation Army,” the organization said. This is a condensed version of the information.