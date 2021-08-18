China’s warplanes have breached Taiwan’s air defense zone at a new high.

Since the beginning of the year, China has buzzed the island’s air force radars with roughly 400 planes, setting a new annual record for military flights surrounding Taiwan.

Taiwanese defense officials reported in January that during 2020, they had detected roughly 380 People’s Liberation Army aircraft inside the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Last September, the government began releasing daily intrusion data in response to what its Defense Ministry termed as the most significant escalation since the Taiwan Strait missile crisis in the mid-1990s.

With four and a half months left in the year, the Chinese military matched last year’s total of “gray-zone” operations on Sunday. Despite a period of relative peace between May and July, PLA activity surrounding Taiwan has increased again this month, with striker jets and heavy bombers returning to the island’s ADIZ.

According to publicly accessible Defense Ministry data, PLA Air Force and Naval Air Force jets flew a yearly high of 393 sorties inside Taiwan’s air defense zone in 2021 as of August 17. On Tuesday, 11 Chinese military aircraft flew into the skies south of the island, some in formation, to conduct “live-fire assault” drills, according to a PLA spokeswoman, an obvious warning to both Taipei and Washington in light of their warming ties.

“To date, PLA aircraft activity in the skies above Taiwan has exceeded last year’s total figure,” Taiwan’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shih Shun-wen said in a brief statement, adding that the department was aware of and able to respond to all pertinent military activities.

