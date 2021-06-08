China’s wandering elephants have become international celebrities.

The herd’s 500-kilometer (300-mile) journey from their home in a wildlife reserve in hilly south-west Yunnan province to the outskirts of the provincial capital Kunming is being chronicled by major international media outlets.

Twitter and YouTube are awash with videos of their shenanigans, particularly those of two calves who got themselves stuck in an irrigation ditch and had to be rescued by the group’s elder members.

On China’s Weibo microblogging service, photographs of the elephants sleeping drew 25,000 postings and 200 million views on Monday night.

The 15-strong herd has been spotted on surveillance cameras trotting around city streets at night, watched constantly from the air by more than a dozen drones, and pursued by those looking to minimize damage and keep both pachyderms and people safe.

They’ve robbed farms for food and water, gone to a car dealership, and even entered a retirement home, poking their trunks into some of the rooms, leading one elderly guy to hide beneath his bed.

While no animals or people have been injured, sources indicate that crops have been damaged to the tune of almost one million dollars (£705,000).

Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but two returned home and a baby was delivered during the stroll, according to the government.

According to official sources, the herd now consists of six female and three male adults, three youngsters, and three calves.

What compelled them to embark on such a long voyage is unknown, however they seemed to be particularly drawn to corn, tropical fruit, and other crops that are tasty, numerous, and simple to come by in the lush tropical region where roughly 300 of the creatures live.

Others have speculated that their commander might have simply vanished.

Elephants in China are afforded the highest level of protection, allowing their numbers to continuously rise even as their natural habitat declines, and forcing farmers and others to treat them with extreme caution when they come into contact with them.

