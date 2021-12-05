China’s military poses a “daunting challenge,” but the US is not seeking a “Asian NATO,” according to Lloyd Austin.

China’s military is beefing up its capabilities, including nuclear and hypersonic missiles, but the US says it is unconcerned.

According to Voice of America, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in prepared remarks for a Reagan National Defense Forum lecture in California on Saturday, “America isn’t a country that fears competition.”

“We’re up against a tremendous foe,” he remarked. “And instead of panic and pessimism, we’re going to meet this one with confidence and resolve.” According to a Pentagon report released in November, China is rapidly building its nuclear arsenal.

According to the Pentagon, the country’s nuclear missile stockpile might reach 1,000 by 2030.

The Pentagon paper noted that “the PLA’s developing capabilities and concepts continue to increase [China’s] ability to ‘fight and win wars’ against a’strong enemy,’ a likely euphemism for the US.”

Concerns have also been raised by China’s recent tests of a hypersonic weapon. General Mark Milley stated the weapon testing were on the verge of becoming a “Sputnik moment,” referring to the Soviet Union’s 1957 launch of a satellite.

In October, Milley told Bloomberg that China will be the greatest danger to US national security in the coming years.

“China will undoubtedly provide the greatest geostrategic challenge to the United States in the next decades—over the next 10, 20, and 25 years. That is something I am certain about “he stated

According to Austin, China’s hypersonic weapon tests have heightened tensions in Asia, and the US will “continue to preserve the capacity to protect and deter against a range of possible threats from the PRC to ourselves and our allies.”

Austin said the US “has been ratcheting up its efforts” to respond to China in his speech on Saturday. According to Voice of America, he claims that officials are considering spending more money on research and development, and that they are currently spending money on stealth and drone technologies.

"We preserve our military edge when we keep our technical edge," he argues in the speech. "No autocracy can match the mix of free enterprise, free intellect, and free people that the United States has." While the US has strengthened existing alliances with countries such as Japan and Australia, Austin claims that the US is not aiming to form any new ones.