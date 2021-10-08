China’s military flights near Taiwan are ‘destabilizing,’ according to Antony Blinken.

After the island’s jets were scrambled against 150 warplanes in the first few days of October alone, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged on China to stop its “provocative military operations near Taiwan.”

The secretary of state claimed the frequent flights were “potentially destabilizing” after an occurrence in Paris. “What I hope is that these acts would stop because there is always the risk of miscalculation, of miscommunication, and that is hazardous,” he told Bloomberg. The moves, according to the Biden administration’s top diplomat, who is in France trying to restore ties amid the fallout over the AUKUS treaty, “go in exactly the wrong direction” in terms of maintaining stability between Beijing and Taipei, which is currently in its most divided state in decades.

“It’s critical that no one takes unilateral moves that change the status quo by force,” Blinken continued, “and we really need to see China discontinue some of the actions it’s taken because they might be a source of instability, not stability.”

He called US-China relations one of the “most crucial” and “most challenging” in the world.

He reiterated US concerns about China’s “provocative military operations near Taiwan” in separate statements to the press, adding the behavior “has the potential to undermine regional peace and stability.”

Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, has asked China to “exercise restraint” in order to avoid an unintended clash.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated of China’s military operations during a visit to New Delhi on the same day: “Over the last several days, they have sent sorties of planes into Taiwan’s path…

That, we believe, is a really risky step.”

“We will push China where necessary; we, like India, want to ensure a free, open, and linked Indo-Pacific,” she said, according to The Hindu. “And this implies China has no say in who gets to use those waterways and who doesn’t.” Sorting Aircraft Last September, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry began tracking Chinese military aircraft missions into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The buffer zone is part of international airspace and is used to identify approaching civilian and military flights. The near-daily training missions, which take place approximately 100 to 150 miles away, have agitated Taipei.

