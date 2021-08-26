China’s military drones and spy planes continue to be intercepted by Japan.

On three consecutive days this week, Japan’s defense forces participated in a series of preparedness exercises with regional partners, and fighter aircraft were scrambled to intercept Chinese military drones and accompanying surveillance aircraft.

The Joint Staff Office of the Japanese Defense Ministry confirmed Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle sightings for the third day in a row on Thursday. Fighters from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force captured images of the drones.

On Tuesday, Japan observed a Chinese TB-001 reconnaissance drone lingering in the East China Sea, according to flight routes given by the office. The next day, Japan intercepted a BZK-005 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and two People’s Liberation Army Y-8 maritime patrol and intelligence-gathering support aircraft.

According to a press release from the Joint Staff Office, three Chinese aircraft crossed the Miyako Strait into the Western Pacific on Wednesday, using the international airspace between the islands of Okinawa and Miyako.

Following the return of the TB-001 and two Y-8s on Thursday, Japan’s Defense Ministry described the drone as having both monitoring and attacking capabilities.

According to a Kyodo News report published on Wednesday, none of the PLA planes entered Japanese airspace.

