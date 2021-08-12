China’s hackers are compiling dossiers on every American, but Vice President Biden refuses to impose costs.

According to former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, the Chinese government has amassed enough personal data from the United States to construct a dossier on each adult American.

Pottinger and William Evanina, the former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been collecting enormous data on Americans through hacking and technological use.

According to Evanina, the CCP allegedly obtained the personal information of 80 percent of American adults. “The existential threat our country faces from the Communist Party of China (CCP) is the most intricate, insidious, strategic, and aggressive threat our country has ever faced,” he said.

Pottinger, a Trump-era security consultant, claimed that the CCP is using social media platforms in the United States to promote whitewashed misinformation about Beijing’s policies. He demonstrates this point by pointing out how the Chinese government’s online proxies stoked fears over the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the hearing, it was also brought out that the Chinese government is using novel technologies like facial recognition, data mining, and machine learning to oppress Americans, just as it did its own populace.

“At the heart of China’s unfair practices is the willingness of China and its intelligence services to illegally and legally obtain data to drive artificial intelligence, research and development programs, and to facilitate their military and economic goals without doing the hard work to independently develop,” Evanina told the intelligence committee.

During the 2017 Equifax data hack, more than 145 million Americans’ financial information was stolen. The Anthem attack in 2015 resulted in the theft of 80 million medical records. An assault on the Marriott server in 2014 exposed 500 million guest records, and Chinese hackers stole another 21 million records in the 2015 OPM attack.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention China’s breach of numerous cloud service providers, through which China gained access to the data of over 150 companies,” Evanina stated.

Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications equipment company, was recently barred from the US and its allies’ 5G networks. According to the BBC, the US stated Huawei’s technology may be used for surveillance by China, citing its founder Ren Zhengfei’s military history.

“Beijing’s global penetration of digital networks has taken this to new heights. The party builds dossiers on millions of foreign individuals all across the world, then uses the information to manipulate, coerce, reward, and blackmail them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.