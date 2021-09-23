China’s fighters and bombers have returned to the skies over Taiwan, according to the Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, a fleet of 24 Chinese airplanes violated Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers, according to the island’s Defense Ministry, only hours after officials in Taipei declared they had applied to join a coveted trade bloc.

According to publicly accessible data supplied by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, the newest intrusions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft brought the total number of warplane flights this year to 502. According to the country’s defense officials, there would be roughly 380 ADIZ violations in 2020.

ADIZs are self-declared airspace restrictions that extend beyond a country’s borders into international airspace. The zones, which have also been designated by China, Japan, and South Korea, are used to seek advanced identification of foreign civil and military aircraft, although they are not subject to international law.

Separate reports tracking activities on Thursday morning and afternoon local time in the Bashi Channel, at the mouth of the South China Sea, indicated Taiwan’s air force tasked combat air patrols, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has promised to “unify” it, if necessary by force. Military authorities in the United States have warned that a Chinese invasion of the democratic island might happen this decade, or is much closer than most people imagine.

Analysts in Taipei, on the other hand, believe Beijing often uses its military to convey political signals, deploying bombers and warships to express Beijing’s opposition to diplomatic developments involving Taiwan. When Taiwanese leaders strive to rally international support, and when allies like the US publicly support Taipei’s efforts, a pattern of military coercion emerges.

Officials in Taipei held a press conference as Chinese military aircraft buzzed the island’s air defenses, confirming that Taiwan had requested formal accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership on Wednesday, just days after Beijing submitted its own CPTPP application.

The economic agreement could have strategic implications for both Taiwan and China. For the former, it’s an opportunity to lessen its reliance on the mainland Chinese market even more. Meanwhile, the latter may perceive an opportunity to suffocate such an initiative while expanding its own economic clout.

On Thursday, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator, John Deng, informed reporters that the administration of.