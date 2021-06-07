China’s exports are up roughly 28% as foreign demand rises.

In May, China’s exports increased by roughly 28%, while imports increased by 51%, as demand in the US and other markets recovered.

China’s growth, on the other hand, is slowing following a remarkable recovery from last year’s recession.

The country has been in the forefront of the worldwide recovery from the pandemic, which is still raging in many parts of the world but is receding in areas where vaccinations have been widely deployed.

Total exports increased by 40% in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year, according to customs figures released on Monday.

They were up 29% from the same time last year.

However, the lift from last year’s recession is disappearing, and the 263.9 billion dolla figure is again slipping.