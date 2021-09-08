China’s claim to a fortified South China Sea reef is challenged by a US warship.

The US Navy claimed it despatched a destroyer to the South China Sea on Wednesday to contest China’s “excessive maritime claims” by sailing the warship near one of China’s militarized features in the Spratly Islands.

The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, performed its second freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) this year, following a similar mission over the disputed Paracel Islands in July.

The FONOP brought the American ship within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef, according to the US 7th Fleet’s website. The statement highlighted that the reef, which is controlled by China but also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan, is not entitled to a territorial sea because it is submerged at high tide, according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The atoll, along with other features in the energy-rich sea, has been fortified with a runway and airport by the Chinese government since the mid-2010s, altering its natural character.

The 7th Fleet noted in one of its most extensive assessments yet that “land reclamation works, installations, and structures established on Mischief Reef do not modify this categorization under international law.” “By conducting normal operations within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef, the US established that vessels may exercise high-seas freedoms in those areas lawfully.”

In the case Philippines v. China, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague reaffirmed the UNCLOS definition in 2016, ruling that Mischief Reef was within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, among other things. The ruling was rejected by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which claims historic rights to every island in the South China Sea as part of its “nine-dash line.”

Tian Junli, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army, stated the USS Benfold had “unlawfully entered the waters off Meiji Jiao without permission from the Chinese government,” referring to the reef’s Chinese name.

Chinese naval and air forces “followed, watched, warned, and expelled” the ship, according to Tian, echoing similar allegations made after previous engagements in the area. He charged the US with “violating China’s sovereignty and security” as well as “raising hazards” in the region.

In an answer that was encased in the original. This is a condensed version of the information.