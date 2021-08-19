China warns Japan against holding security talks with Taiwan under the auspices of a political party.

Following reports of a proposed party-level security dialogue between Tokyo and Taipei, China has warned Japan to be “extra cautious” in its dealings with Taiwan.

At a routine press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that China opposes all contacts between Taiwan and any country with diplomatic relations with Beijing.

“The Taiwan question affects the political foundations of China-Japan relations,” she said, adding that “Japan must and should be extra cautious with its words and deeds, given historic atrocities against the Chinese people in respect to the Taiwan dispute.”

She didn’t go into detail, but it’s possible she was alluding to the First Sino-Japanese War between the Qing dynasty and the Imperial Japanese Empire. The war ended in 1895 with the Treaty of Shimonoseki, which involved China relinquishing Taiwan to Japan among other terms. Until the end of World War II, the empire dominated Taiwan for 50 years.

Hua added, “We solemnly ask Japan to re-examine the relevant concerns, not to intervene in China’s internal affairs, and not to send any erroneous signals to Taiwan independence forces.”

According to a story published by The Japan Times on Wednesday, the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is arranging talks with members of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (DPP).

According to the source, LDP Foreign Affairs Division Director Masahisa Sato and National Defense Division Director Taku Otsuka will participate in the quasi-“2+2” dialogue, while Taiwan has yet to select who will attend.

On Thursday, DPP spokesman Hsieh Pei-fen told This website that the party-led meeting was still in the planning stages.

According to The Japan Times, the program would include Japan-Taiwan exchanges as well as mutual security issues.

Given the lack of formal diplomatic connections between Tokyo and Taipei, observers believe the informal party-level talks will allow both governments to avoid political sensitivity.

Both Japan and Taiwan are witnessing what they perceive to be Chinese military buildup and attempts to alter the status quo in their surrounding waters.

China Coast Guard patrols around the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea reached new highs in 2021. The islands are known in China as Diaoyutai.

Meanwhile, in the Taiwan Strait, People's Liberation Army airplanes have flown closer to Taiwan than at any other time in history.