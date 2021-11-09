China wants to take control of Taiwan without resorting to military force, according to the Defense Ministry.

China has continued to exert pressure in an apparent attempt to seize control of Taiwan.

Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state, while China continues to hold claims to the island nation, regarding it as a breakaway province.

Previously, Chinese official media tried to keep speculation to a minimum in order to avoid inflaming popular fear of conflict.

In recent weeks, China has increased its tactical threats by sending planes close to the island nation and showing military maneuvers.

The demonstrations, according to a biennial report released Tuesday by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, indicate Beijing’s effort to destroy Taiwan’s air force through wear and tear and severe demands on its troops.

China now appears to be attempting to inspire fear in the Taiwanese people on a psychological level.

According to the yearly report, the strategy involves cyber-warfare, propaganda, and an international effort to isolate Taiwan in order for it to accept China’s terms without fighting a shooting war.

To avoid a conflict with the United States, China is most certainly aiming to avoid direct military action.

The United States’ commitment to the island, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinked, is “rock solid.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

China despatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations over China’s National Day weekend in early October, leading Taiwan to scramble planes and activate its air defense missile systems.

During a civil war in 1949, China and Taiwan split off. While the United States severed formal diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing, it is required by law to safeguard the island’s ability to defend itself and to treat all threats against it as serious problems.

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” US President Joe Biden stated in a recent CNN town hall when asked if the US would come to Taiwan’s assistance if attacked. Officials from the United States responded quickly to stress that the US position on Taiwan had not changed.

While Taiwan relies on the United States for much of its military hardware, President Tsai Ing-wen has advocated for a rebirth of the country’s defense sector, including the development of conventionally powered submarines.