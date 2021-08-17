China urges the United States to stop suppressing its rights and interests, and asks for assistance in Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, China ordered the US to stop restricting its rights and interests while also expressing a desire to assist in promoting a “smooth landing” in Afghanistan, one of its many neighbors.

According to a statement released by China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on the phone on Monday, during which Wang reportedly remarked America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was “hasty.” After conquering Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, over the weekend, the Taliban now govern the country. The seizure occurred just days before the US military was set to leave the country by the end of the month.

“China is eager to communicate and dialogue with the United States in order to promote a gentle landing in Afghanistan and avert a new civil conflict or humanitarian disaster…

“We must not allow it to become a breeding ground for terrorists once more,” Wang added.

Wang went on to say that China and the US should cooperate on global issues, but that “the US cannot, on the one hand, purposefully limit and suppress China in order to harm China’s legitimate rights and interests, and on the other hand, expect China to lend assistance and coordination.”

China slammed Washington and asked that the Biden administration end its anti-Chinese rhetoric.

Blinken and Wang discussed developments in Afghanistan, particularly the security situation and their respective attempts to bring their compatriots to safety, according to a one-sentence State Department statement.

The Biden administration has sought China’s cooperation on subjects such as climate change, while criticizing China on matters such as trade and technology, regional security, and human rights.

Wang is attempting to depict China as a responsible international player in contrast to America’s history of interference in other nations, according to Henry Storey, a political risk analyst based in Melbourne, Australia.

“The references to the US’s ‘hurried retreat’ and Afghanistan being a ‘breeding ground and shelter for terrorism’ alludes to China’s clear fears about how Afghanistan’s instability may influence China and the broader region,” Storey wrote in an email response to inquiries.

On Monday, Wang and Blinken had separate meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

