China shrugs off Biden’s criticism for skipping COP26 and emphasizes its achievements in renewable energy.

President Joe Biden of the United States chastised Chinese President Xi Jinping for skipping the Group of 20 summit and the United Nations climate conference. China, on the other hand, has rebuffed such criticisms by highlighting its recent achievements in forestry and renewable energy.

China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, has pledged to start reducing its emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The United States and other countries have urged China to make greater promises, which Xi’s administration claims will only be achievable if political concessions are made.

Biden said it was a “huge mistake” for China not to attend the negotiations in person during his speech at the COP26 summit on Monday. China’s approach to climate challenges is “concrete,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, who cited the country’s renewable energy and reforestation achievements in response to Trump’s remarks.

Since his January 2020 trip to Myanmar, Xi has not left China, and the country as a whole has imposed tight travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has been pressed to divulge more information about the pandemic’s origins, and has been accused of mismanaging the outbreak and subsequently attempting to hide its failures.

China has also been chastised for its practices regarding Muslims in the Xinjiang region of the country, as well as its crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong. Xi, like all Chinese leaders, is very sensitive of his image, and his public appearances are meticulously planned to prevent any embarrassing clashes.

His previously hectic travel itinerary carried him across countries, with first lady Peng Liyuan, a talented pianist, on hand to give a touch of glitz and humanity.

These journeys included visits to numerous African countries as well as a meeting with the former Emperor of Japan in Tokyo. Xi traveled to North Korea’s capital in a gilded carriage with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, which included a ride through city streets lined with tens of thousands of cheering inhabitants of the hard-line communist state.

These trips have highlighted China's more assertive foreign policy, as the world's second-largest economy attempts to extend its influence beyond East Asia through Xi's trademark "Belt and Road" international infrastructure.