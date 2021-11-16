China sends bomber planes to the Indian border as a ‘warning’ to the Indian government.

Long-range bomber bombers have been sent to China’s border with India in an effort to prevent hostilities between the two countries.

Last Thursday, state-run news channel China Central Television (CCTV) purportedly released footage of H-6K bombers flying near the Himalayas during the celebration of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s 72nd anniversary. The jets were deployed to Xinjiang province last year, near to a territory claimed by China and India, according to the South China Morning Post. They were formerly stationed closer to Beijing.

For land and sea combat, these bombers are frequently equipped with CJ-20 long-range missiles. Military analyst Anthony Wong Tong told the Washington Post that stationing bomber jets near the border is “certainly a signal to India.” “New Delhi lies within the H-6fighting K’s range and the CJ-20’s striking range,” Tong added.

Another expert and former PLA artillery instructor, Song Zhongping, believes China would be more interested in attacking India’s regional airbases rather than its capital city.

Song told the Washington Post, “China will not bomb civilian areas.” “As a result, despite its proximity to the border, Delhi will not be targeted by air-launched missiles.” The bomber jets were equipped with a different sort of short-range missile than the ones they were meant for, according to video broadcast on state-run television. This, according to another analyst, was done on purpose.

“The PLA is issuing a cautious warning. The H-6K with the powerful CJ-20 was purposefully left out of the CCTV [report]“According to Zhou Chenming, a military science researcher. “With the coronavirus pandemic anticipated to increase this winter, China hopes the border disputes do not develop further.” Tensions along China’s disputed border with India have been boiling since October, when military commanders from both countries failed to reach an agreement. Since then, anytime there has been a scuffle at the border, one side has blamed the other.

The discussions began in May 2020, amid rising tensions between the two parties. The following month, nearly two dozen soldiers were slain in a clash in the Galwan Valley, bringing the fight to a head.

The Indian government and the United States inked a military intelligence sharing agreement. This is a condensed version of the information.