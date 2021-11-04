China, Russia, and India, the world’s top three methane emitters, have refused to commit to reducing emissions.

More than 100 countries have signed a pact to substantially reduce methane emissions, but the major three producers of the greenhouse gas, China, India, and Russia, are not on the list.

The United States and the European Union lead the Global Methane Pledge, which was first announced in September but officially introduced on Tuesday at the COP26 summit in Glasglow, Scotland. The project calls on countries to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

Though the top three methane emitters have resisted, six of the world’s top ten methane producers have signed the pledge: the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Mexico.

The effort was established in order to address one of the primary causes of climate change. Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. However, because it degrades in the atmosphere faster than carbon dioxide, it is thought that lowering it could help to decrease global warming.

According to a UN research released earlier this year, significant reductions in methane emissions in this decade alone might prevent the earth from warming by over 0.3 degrees Celsius by the 2040s. The Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 aimed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

According to President Joe Biden, the Global Methane Pledge currently includes countries that emit about half of the world’s methane.

“By 2030, we’re committing to lower our methane emissions by 30 percent.” And I believe we can probably go beyond that,” Biden stated at the COP26. “It will strengthen our economies by saving businesses money, minimizing methane leaks, capturing gas to generate new revenue streams, and providing good-paying union employment for our employees.” India, the world’s third-largest carbon emitter, has vowed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, according to comments made by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit on Monday. That date is two decades after the deadline set by COP26.

At the COP26 summit, neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping were present. Biden chastised the leaders for not attending and for not doing more to combat climate change.

“The. This is a condensed version of the information.