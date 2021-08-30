China restricts children’s online gaming to one hour per week, three times per week.

According to the Associated Press, children in China can now only play online games for three hours each week over three days, marking the most stringent restriction ever for the country’s game sector. The decision comes as part of a broader crackdown by Chinese regulators on the technology industry.

According to a notification released by the National Press and Publication Administration, children in China can only play online games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning September 1. On public holidays, children will be allowed to play games at the designated period.

During the majority of the year, the restrictions essentially limit kids’ weekly internet gaming time to three hours. According to the Associated Press, the previous gaming legislation, implemented in 2019, allowed children to play games for an hour and a half per day, with three hours allocated on public holidays.

The new restriction impacts some of China’s greatest technological businesses, including Tencent, whose online multiplayer game Honor of Kings is highly popular around the world, and NetEase, a gaming company.

On Monday, ahead of the regulator’s statement, Tencent’s stock price fell 0.6 percent to 465.80 Hong Kong dollars. Its $573 billion market capitalization is down more than $300 billion from its February high, more than the combined value of Nike Inc. and Pfizer Inc.

The stock of NetEase, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, was down approximately 9% at market open.

The gambling limitations are part of a broader assault on technology businesses, which has raised fears that technology companies — many of which provide ubiquitous messaging, payments, and gaming services — may wield undue power over society.

Tencent announced earlier this month that it would limit youngsters’ gaming time to an hour per day during the week and two hours on weekends, as well as prohibit children under the age of 12 from making in-game purchases.

Hours after a state-affiliated daily slammed the gaming business, calling games “spiritual opium,” the corporation imposed the restrictions.

In a notification issued Monday, regulators stated that they would improve oversight and increase the frequency of inspections of online gaming enterprises to ensure that they adhere to the rules.

In recent months, Chinese officials have.