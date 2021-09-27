China reduces power consumption to meet its energy targets, forcing some factories to close.

To reach government energy goals, China has curtailed power, forcing some industries to close and delaying the manufacturing of smartphones and other commodities.

Due of the delays, consumers may face smartphone shortages as the Christmas season approaches. Local officials have ordered a component supplier for Apple Inc.’s iPhones to shut down manufacturing at a factory near Shanghai.

“Beijing’s unparalleled resolution in enforcing energy consumption limitations may provide long-term gains, but the short-term economic consequences are significant,” said Ting Lu, Lisheng Wang, and Jing Wang of Nomura in a study released Monday.

The impact might be so severe, according to the analysts, that they reduced their one-year growth prediction for China from 5.1 percent to 4.7 percent. The yearly growth forecast was lowered from 8.2% to 7.7%.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, 23 individuals were hospitalized with gas poisoning in the northeastern city of Liaoyang when ventilation in a metal casting facility was shut off due to a power outage. There were no deaths reported.

Factories were shut down to avoid breaking Beijing’s energy-use quotas, which were enforced to improve efficiency. Manufacturers filled up this year’s allotment faster than expected, according to economists and an environmental organization, as export demand recovered following the coronavirus outbreak.

The possibility of the collapse of Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest real estate developers, which is fighting to avert a default on billions of dollars in debt, had already set global financial markets on edge.

Manufacturers are already dealing with processor chip shortages, shipping delays, and other residual repercussions of the global travel and commerce ban imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents in China’s northeast, where autumn temperatures are decreasing, have reported power outages and asked the government to restore supplies via social media.

The crisis arises as world leaders prepare to participate in a United Nations environmental summit via video link on Oct. 12-13 in Kunming, China’s southern metropolis. As the meeting’s host, President Xi Jinping’s government will be under even more pressure to demonstrate compliance with emissions and energy efficiency standards.

China is one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases and consumes more energy per unit of economic output than developed countries.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.