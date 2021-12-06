China promises’resolute countermeasures’ in response to the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

The United States will not send a diplomatic team to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses,” Psaki told reporters, “the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.”

Athletes are not included in the boycott, and Psaki stated that competitors will have the country’s “full support.” The winter festival will begin on February 4th.

“We shall be 100 percent behind them as we cheer them on from home,” she stated. “We are not going to contribute to the game’s fanfare.” In the face of the PRC’s horrendous human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang, US diplomatic or official representation would regard these games as business as usual, and we just cannot do that.” President Joe Biden led a delegation of administration officials to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies this summer. Jill Biden, the first lady, visited the sports and cheered on the swimmers and basketball players.

Prior to the White House’s statement, China called such a move “political posturing and manipulation.”

According to AFP, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated at a press conference on Monday that if the US insists on having its way, China will take decisive actions.

When questioned why the United States didn’t go farther and prohibit athletes from competing, Psaki said the administration feels a diplomatic boycott sends a “clear message.”

“At the same time, we feel that U.S. athletes, who have been training and sacrificing a great deal of blood, sweat, and tears in preparation for these Olympics, should be permitted to compete,” Psaki said.

During his discussion with China’s Xi Jinping last month, Biden emphasized human rights concerns, but the two leaders did not discuss an Olympic boycott. In Xinjiang, China has been widely chastised for detaining and abusing Muslim Uyghurs. The United States State Department has characterized the country’s actions against the Uyghurs as genocide.

Xi informed Biden that China was willing to talk about human rights, but that he was opposed to “using human rights as an excuse to.” This is a condensed version of the information.