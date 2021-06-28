China prepares to send first crew to its space station

On Thursday morning, China plans to launch the first three crew members to its new space station.

China Manned Space Agency Assistant Director Ji Qiming told reporters at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China on Wednesday that two of the astronauts have flown in previous missions and the third is traveling to space for the first time.

On April 29, the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, station’s main portion was launched into orbit.

The three astronauts who are scheduled to fly to the space station on Thursday intend to stay for three months, performing spacewalks, maintenance work, and science experiments.

The astronauts will fly in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, which will be launched on Thursday at 9.22 a.m. local time (2.22 a.m. UK time) by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket.

The mission would be the third of 11 planned to build and operate the station as well as send up crew members and supplies through the end of next year, with the station’s other two modules set to launch next year.

It’s China’s first crewed mission in five years.

China has sent 11 astronauts into space since becoming only the third country to do so in 2003, all of them pilots from the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

Despite the fact that the first Tianhe crew would be entirely male, officials have stated that women will be included in future crews on the station.

Because of US worries about the Chinese program’s secrecy and military ties, Beijing does not participate in the International Space Station (ISS).

Foreign science missions and possibly foreign astronauts are expected to visit the Chinese station in the future, despite this.

The Tianhe, like the much bigger International Space Station, will allow for stays of up to six months if finished.

According to reports, the Chinese station will be operational for 15 years, outlasting the International Space Station, which is nearing the end of its useful life.

The launch of Tianhe was considered a success although China was criticised for allowing the uncontrolled re-entry to Earth. (This is a brief piece.)