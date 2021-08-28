China is still withholding “critical information” on Covid origins, according to Biden.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that China was hiding “important information” about Covid-19’s origins after the US intelligence community indicated it did not believe the virus was a bioweapon, but experts were divided on whether it escaped from a lab.

According to an unclassified summary of an anxiously expected intelligence study, the US does not believe Chinese officials had awareness of the virus before the initial outbreak of the epidemic that has now claimed 4.5 million lives.

“Critical information regarding the origins of this outbreak exists in the People’s Republic of China, but Chinese officials have attempted to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it since the beginning,” Biden said in a statement.

“Even as the toll of this pandemic continues to climb, the PRC continues to ignore requests for transparency and conceal information.”

The coronavirus was not designed as a weapon, according to US intelligence, and most agencies have “poor confidence” that it was not genetically altered.

However, the scientific community is split on the pathogen’s origins, with four agencies and the National Intelligence Council backing natural animal exposure as the most likely explanation, and one agency favoring the lab leak idea.

Three agencies’ analysts were unable to reach a conclusion.

The summary stated that “variations in analytic opinions are mostly due to variances in how agencies assess intelligence reporting and scientific publications, as well as intelligence and scientific gaps.”

Clinical samples and epidemiological data from the first Covid-19 cases are unavailable to the intelligence community and global scientists, according to the report.

Biden stated that the US would continue to engage with partners to pressure Beijing to release more information and cooperate with the WHO.

“This global disaster requires a complete and public accounting. He stated, “Nothing less is acceptable.”

In light of the historic nature of the epidemic and the need of informing the public while preserving its sources and techniques, the director of national intelligence’s office said it was considering declassifying parts of the report in the near future.

After a highly politicized visit by a World Health Organization team in January proved inconclusive, Beijing has rebuffed appeals from the US and other countries for a new origin examination, which was criticized for its lack of transparency and access.

The natural genesis hypothesis – that the virus first appeared in bats and subsequently spread to humans – was proposed at the start of the epidemic.