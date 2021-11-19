China is furious with Joe Biden, who is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has reacted angrily to President Joe Biden’s remarks that the US is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics because of the ruling communist regime’s human rights record.

When asked about it during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office on Thursday, Biden said, “It’s something we’re considering.”

The Biden administration would not send dignitaries to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February 2022 as a result of a diplomatic boycott, but American athletes would still be able to compete.

Biden’s words on Friday drew a rebuke from China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who said it was unacceptable to politicize the Olympics.

“Athletes from all around the world will compete in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics,” he stated. “Politicizing sports is antithetical to the Olympic ethos and detrimental to the interests of athletes from all nations.” Several lawmakers and human rights organizations have called for the United States to boycott the Beijing Olympics because of China’s human rights violations, including against its Uyghur population in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where at least one million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are held in a sprawling network of detention camps.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that the Biden administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing because to concerns over human rights violations in Xinjiang.

“Human rights violations are one area where we are concerned. We have grave reservations, “Reporters were briefed by Psaki.

“Certainly, there are a number of issues to consider as we consider what our presence would be,” she said, adding that Biden has yet to make a decision on the prospective diplomatic boycott.

The Olympic Games are traditionally attended by high-level delegations from the United States and other significant nations. First lady Jill Biden visited the Tokyo Olympic Games this year, while second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a team to the Paralympic Games.

On Monday, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first virtual summit, although the White House said the two did not address the Olympics.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a Republican, encouraged the Biden administration on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.