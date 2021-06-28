China is at the forefront of world politics as the Communist Party celebrates its centennial.

China is commemorating the 100th anniversary of its ruling Communist Party this week by praising its “increasing influence overseas” and “success” in combating corruption at home.

Party leaders praised President Xi Jinping on Monday, praising him for establishing himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong and eliminating any term limitations.

Over the last four decades, China’s living standards have risen dramatically, accompanied by increased worldwide economic and political clout.

Despite the fact that many countries have benefited from the connection, China is accused of undermining democracy and human rights in countries where it has economic clout.

Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the Chinese Communist Party’s external liaison department, told reporters at a news conference held at the opening of a media center for the centenary celebrations, “The Chinese Communist Party’s international influence, appeal, and attraction have continually increased, placing it at the forefront of world politics.”

The party has pushed to strengthen its control over Chinese who have moved overseas for school, business, or other reasons, while having 92 million members and a firm grip on power at home.

This has sparked conflict in a number of countries, including Australia, where Chinese students are well-represented on university campuses, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, and other Western democracies.

These countries are inextricably linked to China’s economy, yet they oppose Beijing’s authoritarian political ideology and policies against Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

Mr Guo made no mention of such worries, instead stating that the party’s outreach was an important part of China’s foreign policy.

Mr Guo stated, “This highlights the party’s strategic function.”

During Mr. Xi’s nine years in government, he has made combatting corruption and maintaining political loyalty a priority.

According to Xiao Pei, deputy head of the party’s corruption watchdog organization, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection, about 800,000 officials have been investigated for misconduct under Mr Xi’s tenure, including 392 at or above provincial or ministerial level.

“The fight against corruption has been completely successful and deeply ingrained,” Mr.

(This is a brief piece.)